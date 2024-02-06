Evercore ISI Increases Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target to $550.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Evercore ISI from $425.00 to $550.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on META. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of META opened at $459.41 on Friday. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $485.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $228,664.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,026,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 911,357 shares of company stock worth $319,948,949. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 625.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 68.9% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

