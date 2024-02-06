Everest Group (EG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $14.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Everest Group Stock Performance
EG stock opened at $381.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92.
Everest Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Everest Group Company Profile
Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.
