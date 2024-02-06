Everest Group (EG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $14.86 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Everest Group Stock Performance

EG stock opened at $381.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $374.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.57. Everest Group has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $417.92.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Everest Group from $452.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everest Group from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Everest Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $431.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Everest Group from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $450.89.

Everest Group Company Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

