Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.90

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 99353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Everi from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Everi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Everi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Everi

Everi Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.09.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $206.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.15 million. Everi had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 53.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Everi by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everi by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Everi by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,909 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Everi by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 508,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,682,000 after purchasing an additional 51,897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

(Get Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.