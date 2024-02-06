Evolution Petroleum (EPM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,304 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,643 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 214,494 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 16,729 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

