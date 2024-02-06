Evolution Petroleum (EPM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th.
Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 million. Evolution Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.70% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 2.6 %
Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.46. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Evolution Petroleum
Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.
