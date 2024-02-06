Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.23

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.23 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 120006 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXTR. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lowered Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Extreme Networks Trading Up 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.31.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $464,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,435,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Extreme Networks by 167,176.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,409,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,895,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,727 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,999,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,920,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

