Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.080-2.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $705.0 million-$725.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $718.4 million. Fabrinet also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.08-2.15 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Northland Securities lowered Fabrinet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fabrinet from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Trading Down 23.0 %

FN traded down $51.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 996,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,891. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $90.19 and a twelve month high of $229.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $685.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total transaction of $513,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,532 shares in the company, valued at $6,258,296.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $539,436.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,649.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fabrinet

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.