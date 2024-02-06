Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on RACE. Barclays upgraded shares of Ferrari from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $337.00.

NYSE:RACE opened at $371.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $349.97 and its 200-day moving average is $327.03. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $252.17 and a 52-week high of $391.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the third quarter worth approximately $511,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 454.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 25,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 21,050 shares in the last quarter. Tevis Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $314,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 7.5% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 388,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,472,000 after purchasing an additional 27,228 shares in the last quarter.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

