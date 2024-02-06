Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 892.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 153,099 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $9,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.73. The company had a trading volume of 984,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,159. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $76.28.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. Research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

