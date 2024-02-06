First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.78

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 20133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.
First Advantage Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81.
First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $200.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.86 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of First Advantage
First Advantage Company Profile
First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.
Featured Articles
