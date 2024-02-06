First Advantage (NYSE:FA) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.78

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.78 and last traded at $16.67, with a volume of 20133 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.59.

The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.81.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $200.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.86 million. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FA. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

