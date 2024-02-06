First Command Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 349 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 630 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BABA opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $109.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $189.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.71.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.57%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BABA shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. HSBC cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

