First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $30,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $121.20 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $127.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.283 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.