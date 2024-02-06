First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $40,000 Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEE. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Bank of America downgraded Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp downgraded Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $67.97 on Tuesday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $67.70 and a 1-year high of $91.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

