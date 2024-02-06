First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 163.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COKE opened at $898.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $495.11 and a 52 week high of $961.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $866.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $737.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $16.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as sparling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

