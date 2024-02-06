First Command Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after buying an additional 150,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,146,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,531,000 after buying an additional 258,621 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,149,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,869,000 after buying an additional 813,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,188,000 after buying an additional 87,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after buying an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $93.87.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

