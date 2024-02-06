First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1,156.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.06. The company has a market cap of $782.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $85.26.

