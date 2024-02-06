First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 33.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.88. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,208,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433,284 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,823,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 763,201 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 568,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 13.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,622,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after acquiring an additional 555,443 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

