First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 160,687 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 113.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 302,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,687 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 29.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in The Shyft Group by 33.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Stock Down 2.3 %

SHYF opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.32. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $33.14.

The Shyft Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

SHYF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BTIG Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.