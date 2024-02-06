First Eagle Investment Management LLC Acquires 465,624 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,955,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,624 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.57% of Performant Financial worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 11.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 44.5% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Performant Financial by 38.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 13,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

PFMT opened at $2.81 on Tuesday. Performant Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a negative net margin of 8.16%.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation, and claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

