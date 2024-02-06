First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,534 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.51% of Lincoln Educational Services worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 27,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

In related news, Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 3,942 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $37,882.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Lincoln Educational Services stock opened at $9.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.87. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $99.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LINC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.