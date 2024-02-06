First Eagle Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Moelis & Company worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1,664.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 45,968 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $55.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.46. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $33.87 and a 12-month high of $58.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.26 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $819,660.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

