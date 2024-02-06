First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 10,187 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of EnerSys worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in EnerSys during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 625.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENS shares. William Blair downgraded shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $113.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.20.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.38 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 17.45%. EnerSys’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

