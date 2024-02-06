First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 168,230 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,017 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,230 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Old National Bancorp worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Old National Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 115.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ ONB opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $689.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.87 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stephens dropped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

