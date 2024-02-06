First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 26,782 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,782 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of PBF Energy worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 473.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.86 per share, with a total value of $535,092.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,345,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,180,384.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $466,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,817.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,268,200 shares of company stock valued at $54,251,872 in the last quarter. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PBF opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBF. StockNews.com cut PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

