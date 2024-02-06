First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 271,311 Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 271,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 347,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 82,155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VREX shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Varex Imaging from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Varex Imaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

VREX opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $780.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 6,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $121,751.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

