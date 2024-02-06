First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 63,076 Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 63,076 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.23% of Plexus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Plexus by 680.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Plexus by 294.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Plexus during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $234,235.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,764.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total value of $234,235.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,055,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,822 shares of company stock valued at $1,996,042 in the last three months. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Trading Down 3.3 %

PLXS stock opened at $94.35 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $114.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.85 and its 200-day moving average is $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $982.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PLXS. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Plexus from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on PLXS

Plexus Profile

(Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.