First Eagle Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,850 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.29% of Utz Brands worth $5,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 7.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 17.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Utz Brands by 5.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTZ opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.62.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UTZ. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.92.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, veggies, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGI Fridays, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

