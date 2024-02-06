First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $4.12 Million Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 64.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,857,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 729,904 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after buying an additional 170,671,810 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,684,000 after buying an additional 10,035,506 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,694,000 after buying an additional 5,798,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 22.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,360,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,624,000 after buying an additional 2,862,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,040,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,155,000 after buying an additional 1,252,234 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.75 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 3.1 %

CDE stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $194.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.93 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. Coeur Mining’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

