First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE – Free Report) by 119.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,932 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Benchmark Electronics were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Benchmark Electronics from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of BHE stock opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $31.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing and technology solutions, as well as automation equipment design and build services.

