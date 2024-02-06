First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $6.91 Million Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Free Report) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,485 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,470 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Denny’s worth $6,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Denny’s by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Denny’s by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 87,472 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DENN stock opened at $10.26 on Tuesday. Denny’s Co. has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. The company has a market cap of $544.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.99.

In related news, Director John C. Miller sold 114,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $1,060,527.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 763,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,044,575.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brand in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Denny's and Other. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

