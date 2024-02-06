First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,227 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 2.51% of Potbelly worth $5,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 3rd quarter worth about $854,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Potbelly in the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Potbelly by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raffles Associates LP increased its stake in Potbelly by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 92,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. 63.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Potbelly Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PBPB opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $375.81 million, a PE ratio of 80.00 and a beta of 1.33. Potbelly Co. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $13.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Potbelly Company Profile
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
