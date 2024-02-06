First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,875 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.70% of Aviat Networks worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $544,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 367,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,675,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

Aviat Networks Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $29.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.72. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $38.17.

About Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

