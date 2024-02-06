First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.47 on February 19th

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. First Interstate BancSystem has a payout ratio of 69.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $2.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.9%.

Shares of FIBK opened at $26.09 on Tuesday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $20.81 and a 1-year high of $37.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77.

In other news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,159,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,372,543. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $32,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,201.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,159,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,372,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,020,000 shares of company stock worth $32,686,100 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 95.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 43.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the second quarter worth about $203,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

