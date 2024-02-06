First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
First of Long Island Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of FLIC stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.
First of Long Island Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First of Long Island Company Profile
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First of Long Island
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Survey: Top 10 Industries Where People Would Invest $10K [2024]
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Driven Brands has road to recovery
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Markets suddenly price Eli Lilly stock for a breakout on earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.