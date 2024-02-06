First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

First of Long Island Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of FLIC stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $8.79 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First of Long Island Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter worth $8,053,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 107.6% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 396,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 205,741 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,546,000 after purchasing an additional 98,650 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 81,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First of Long Island by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,888,000 after purchasing an additional 73,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

