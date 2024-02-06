First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

First of Long Island Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $11.79 on Friday. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.

First of Long Island Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 71.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island

About First of Long Island

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,862,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,100,000 after purchasing an additional 30,873 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 98,650 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,095,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,888,000 after acquiring an additional 73,278 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First of Long Island by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First of Long Island in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,053,000. Institutional investors own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

