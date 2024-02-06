First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.
First of Long Island Stock Performance
NASDAQ FLIC opened at $11.79 on Friday. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.31.
First of Long Island Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 71.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First of Long Island
About First of Long Island
The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.
