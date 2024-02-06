First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB) & Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Financial Review

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Free Report) and Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Republic Bank and Banco Santander, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Banco Santander 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion 0.00 $1.67 billion 7.48 0.01 Banco Santander $62.14 billion 1.03 $11.99 billion $0.70 5.63

This table compares First Republic Bank and Banco Santander’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Banco Santander has higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Santander, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.95, suggesting that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Santander has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of First Republic Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Banco Santander shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Banco Santander shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and Banco Santander’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank N/A N/A N/A Banco Santander 19.29% 10.82% 0.62%

Summary

Banco Santander beats First Republic Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Republic Bank

As of May 1, 2023, First Republic Bank went out of business. Previously, First Republic Bank provided private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and was headquartered in San Francisco, California. First Republic Bank now trades on OTCPK.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, S.A. provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products. The company also provides cash, asset, and wealth management; and private banking services. In addition, it is involved in the corporate banking, treasury, risk hedging, foreign trade, and investment banking activities, as well as provides digital payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Banco Santander Central Hispano S.A. and changed its name to Banco Santander, S.A. in June 2007. Banco Santander, S.A. was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

