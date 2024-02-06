First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Position Boosted by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 116.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,662 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 5.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Solar Trading Down 1.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $232.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

A number of research firms recently commented on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Solar from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

