First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Solano Wealth Management Inc.

Solano Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 318,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,858 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 10.2% of Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Solano Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $14,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the third quarter valued at about $248,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 16.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 383,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,626,000 after purchasing an additional 53,852 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 15.1% during the third quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 58,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.5% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 83,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.91. 340,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,454. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $41.98 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

