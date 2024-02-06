First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSEARCA:EMLP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 412,439 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 282,528 shares.The stock last traded at $26.88 and had previously closed at $26.88.

First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 342,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 144,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 24,830 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund

The First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure Fund (EMLP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in North American energy infrastructure MLPs and LLCs. EMLP was launched on Jun 21, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

