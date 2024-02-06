First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First United had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 13.19%.

First United Price Performance

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $152.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.88. First United has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

First United Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. First United’s payout ratio is 26.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United in a research report on Sunday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 29,704 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First United by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 41,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

