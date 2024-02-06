Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.550-8.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 8.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fiserv also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.70 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FI. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Saturday. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.50.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Fiserv Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of Fiserv stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.62. 2,576,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.44. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $103.99 and a twelve month high of $145.87. The company has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FI. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fiserv by 94.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 71.7% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.