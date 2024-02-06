FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Holdings Reduced by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,782,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock traded down $4.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $287.10. 266,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,033. The company has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.65. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.04 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLT

About FLEETCOR Technologies

(Free Report)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.