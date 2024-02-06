FMC (NYSE:FMC) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.21-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $0.925-1.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-4.410 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of FMC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.38.

FMC Price Performance

Shares of FMC traded down $5.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.49. 1,596,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $67.41. FMC has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $131.77. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FMC will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 59.03%.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FMC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $215,051,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in FMC by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,557,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,531 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,094,000 after purchasing an additional 463,542 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in FMC by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,660,000 after purchasing an additional 318,212 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $34,118,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

