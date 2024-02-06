Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Buys 3,909 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Freshpet makes up 0.7% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 4.1% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Freshpet Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.37. The stock had a trading volume of 102,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,484. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $89.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.21 and its 200 day moving average is $73.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.