Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,567 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 129,999.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 408,883,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,875,000 after buying an additional 408,569,323 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after acquiring an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,290,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 115.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,352,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,069,000 after purchasing an additional 725,105 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 517,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,492. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $43.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $48.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

