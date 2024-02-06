Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 68.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,181 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned 1.86% of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

FID stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.43. 8,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,376. The company has a market cap of $72.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.