Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Has $7.72 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.2% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $7,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VYMI. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 37,257 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 174,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after acquiring an additional 20,641 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 55,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 90,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 44,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $65.65. The stock had a trading volume of 289,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,437. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $58.57 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.40 and a 200 day moving average of $63.63.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.8644 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

