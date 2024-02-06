Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter valued at $50,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.95.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $153.33. 2,642,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,142,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $174.39. The firm has a market cap of $289.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

