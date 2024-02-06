Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in AppLovin by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 100,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in AppLovin by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 758,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after buying an additional 134,906 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AppLovin by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 989,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,557,000 after buying an additional 93,618 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $398,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.54. The stock had a trading volume of 925,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,784. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.92, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $47.04.

Insider Activity

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $864.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $221,568.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 5,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $221,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $36,301.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,102.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923. 12.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on APP. HSBC began coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark upped their price objective on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

