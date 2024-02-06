Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $129.06. 233,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,420. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.81. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $131.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

