Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Sells 11,716 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,716 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.51. 2,495,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,321,394. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $34.31 and a twelve month high of $39.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.